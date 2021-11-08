God has already blessed me with a special gift, says birthday girl and mom-to-be Pooja Banerjee

MUMBAI: Today (8 November) happens to be the birthday of one of the gorgeous and popular actresses of television Pooja Banerjee aka Rhea from Kumkum Bhagya. The fans have flooded social media platforms by showering their wishes for the birthday girl and to-be-mom.

Yes, Pooja is expecting her first child from husband Sandeep Sejwal. She is currently in her second trimester and will deliver the baby next year in March.

Sharing her birthday plans, Pooja told us, “Well, I started my day by performing pre-natal yoga and then headed to my shoot. I celebrated my birthday with my Kumkum Bhagya family on the sets. Now I am back at home with my close friends.”

When asked who was the first one to wish her, she replied, “It was my husband as he wakes up early at 5am.”

We asked Pooja about one gift she would like to be presented on her birthday, she shared, “God has been kind and I have already been blessed with a special gift.”

Here’s wishing Pooja a very happy birthday and a blissful life ahead!