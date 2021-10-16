By God’s grace I didn’t have to struggle much, says Nima Denzongpa actress Sonakshi Batra

MUMBAI: Actress Sukanya Boruah made her TV debut with Colors’ newly launched show Nima Denzongpa, produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’s Peninsula Pictures is a one-of-its-kind story that showcases the life and journey of a girl Nima who hails from the North-East.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Sukanya spoke about her role, journey aspirations as an actor and more.

Is "Nima Denzongpa" your first show?

This is my first TV show but prior to this I have done a film called 14 Phere.

How did you get this offer?

Well, I got to know about the show and gave the audition and was lucky enough to bag the show.

How much struggle did you have to go through, before getting this TV show?

Well, by God’s grace I didn’t have to struggle much. I have done a film and few advertisements and soon I bagged this show so for me my journey has been quite easy till now.

How many TV shows have you followed?

Not really, but one show I have dedicatedly watched is Balika Vadhu as it educates and spread awareness amongst masses.

How's your bond with your co-actors?

We all are quite child out on the sets and by now we all gel very well. We learn each other’s language and having fun on the sets. Since, we are of the dame age we get along well.

What is your aspiration as an actor?

I want substantial roles coming my way. Also, along with TV I want to try my luck on digital platform and regional films.

