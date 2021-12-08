Gokuldhaam Society Gets Invited To Participate On Kaun Banega Crorepati

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will feature on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC) this Friday, 10th December 2021. There is much excitement amongst Gokudhaamwasis and everyone is eagerly waiting for the day to participate in the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s creator and author – Shri Asit Kumarr Modi has received the invitation directly from Big B himself.

Asit Kumarr Modi breaks the news to Gokuldhaam Society’s Secretary – Bhide; and on learning that the Society has been invited to KBC, Bhide just can’t contain his joy. As suggested by Asit Kumarr Modi, Bhide then relays the news to the rest of Gokuldhaam Society and now everyone is on cloud 9. There is almost a festive atmosphere in the Society and everyone is prepping up themselves for participating on KBC!

Out of excitement, Gokuldhaamwasis are all over the place. Some have got busy deciding what to wear while others are sharpening their general knowledge for the show. This will turn out to be not only a historic event in their lives but even for the audiences, this will mean double the fun and entertainment with Gokuldhaamwasis on one side and the legend – Amitabh Bachchan on the other. For your daily dose of entertainment filled with laughter, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.