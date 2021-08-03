Gokuldhaam Society Pays Tribute To The Late Bollywood Icon - Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) in its upcoming episode will pay a tribute to Hindi Cinema’s legendary Actor- Dilip Kumar. Taarak Mehtta pens an article on the iconic actor of the Hindi Film Industry which receives much appreciation from readers. Purush Mandal has gathered at Taarak Mehtta’s house and after reading through the article, praise him for the great piece he has penned and their mind trails back to the many memorable moments of Dilip Saab’s cinematic journey. On Champakklal’s request, Jethaalal even enacts an iconic scene from Mughal-e-Azam which receives applause from everyone present. The evening concludes on a melodious note with everyone singing a few of Dilip Kumar’s most memorable songs.

