Gokuldhaamites Chip In To Boost Popatlal’s Morale

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see everyone in Gokuldhaam Society trying their individual best to help Popatlal cope with the loss of his job. The job loss has come as a double whammy to Popatlal who knows that without a job, the prospects of finding a suitable bride has also reduced. Overall, Popatlal is feeling pretty low and his absence at Abdul’s soda shop makes it evident to everyone that he indeed is in need of a morale boost. Purush Mandal decides to help Popatlal feel better in whatever capacity they can.

Popatlal, on his part, decides that he can’t sulk forever over the loss of a job especially when everyone in the Society is trying their best to encourage him. After the initial few days of pessimism, Popatlal decides to look at things optimistically and resolves to do everything he can to look for a suitable job. First, he decides to take the help of Taarak Mehtta in updating his resume. He reaches out to Taarak Mehtta who is more than happy to help Popatlal with the same. After updating, he goes to every house in Gokuldhaam Society and with a big smile on his face, hands them a copy of his resume. He lets everyone know how much they mean to him and thank them for being by his side when he was not feeling too good about himself.

Next, he asks everyone to pass on his resume in case they hear of a job opening for an experienced journalist. Meanwhile, he also decides to proactively seek to keep himself occupied so that he can keep his mind off any negative thoughts. And what he does will surprise everyone! But to find out what exactly he does, watch the upcoming episodes of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.