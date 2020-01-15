Gokuldham’s Mahila Mandal to stage a special performance for Lohri

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will showcase a spectacular Bhangra performance by Gokuldham Society’s Mahila Mandal on the occasion of Lohri. The entire Society has been decked up for Lohri complete with the holy bonfire, music and a special guest in Punjabi pop singer Jassie Gill. This gets the best out of the women who treat the viewers to a dazzling Bhangra performance for which Sonu has donned the role of their mentor and trainer.

“I have always been passionate about dance, but honestly I was a bit nervous when I was asked to help out the Mahila Mandal with their Bhangra performance for the show. Fortunately all of them are good dancers in real life so it wasn’t particularly difficult to get them to learn Bhangra. In fact, while teaching them Bhangra, I also learnt a few dance moves from them. We had a lot of fun practicing and this chemistry will show on screen for the special Lohri episode. I am sure viewers will be stunned with the performance,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu.

Watch the very special Lohri episode with Jassie Gill and the star women dancers. Tune into Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah