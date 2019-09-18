Gokuldham Society Grooves to Bhangra Beats in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Gokuldham Society of Neela Tele Films’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also commonly referred to as the mini India because its residents are a diverse set people belonging to different religions and beliefs and yet they co-exist with peace and love. This brotherhood is amply reflected during the Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the society. The program began with prayers to Ganapati Bappa performed by Sonu and Bhide. It is after this that everyone else in the society performed. But when Mrs. and Mr. Sodhi performed to the bhangra, the rest of the society couldn’t help shaking a leg to the beats.

Mrs. and Mr. Sodhi looked absolutely fabulous in the traditional Punjabi costumes. “Gurucharan can start dancing to the bhangra at the drop of a hat. In fact even I love Punjabi songs a lot. We were super excited when we saw our costumes for the performance. We danced with full zest and vigor to the Gud Naal Ishq Mitha number in the traditional outfits and it was such great fun! Punjabi songs anyways are so electrifying that it impulsively gets your body grooving to the beats. Eventually the entire society joined us both and danced to the beats till we dropped,” said both Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi and Gurucharan Singh who plays Mr. Roshan Sodhi. Mrs. and Mr. Sodhi are completely prepped up and are revving to go as they will make viewers groove to their beats. Watch Neela Tele Films’ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.