Gokuldhamites Receive Special Invites To The Premier Of Angrezi Medium

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see a special star guest make an appearance. The guest is none other than Radhika Madan who plays the lead alongside Irrfan Khan in the soon to release Hindi film – Angrezi Medium. Tapu sena, Madhavi and Bhide, and Popat Lal are the lucky ones to get to watch the premier with the actress.

“We had watched trailers of Angrezi Medium and really wanted to watch the movie anyways. This surprise invitation for the premier is a super duper bumper for us! And Radhika is so cool. The movie is fantastic, Radhika’s role is fabulous and Irrfan sir’s acting, as usual, is epic,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu.

“I complimented Radhika ji for her acting and asked her give our regards from all the residents of Gokuldham Society to the entire cast and crew of Angrezi Medium. The movie, without a doubt, will be a big success. I am sure people will enjoy watching this as much as we did,” says Shyam Pathak who plays Popat Lal.

