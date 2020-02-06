Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy Award winning sci-fi drama The Handmaid's Tale Now Available On Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI: Elisabeth Moss starter The Handmaid’s Tale is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series set in a dystopian future tells the tale of a woman who is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. Prime Members can now enjoy all three seasons of the Award winning TV Series The Handmaid's Tale, as it exclusively launches on Amazon Prime Video starting 31st January, 2020. Amazon Prime Video recently added seasons 1 and 2 along with the exclusive launch of season 3 to give viewers an ultimate binge watching experience.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Synopsis

The 3rd season of the Emmy Award®-winning "The Handmaid's Tale" is driven by June's (Elisabeth Moss) resistance to the regime of Gilead, in which she finds herself once again after opting not to flee to Canada with her baby at the end of season 2.

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest & exclusive movies and TV shows, Stand-Up Comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian & international kids’ shows, and award-winning Amazon Originals, all available, ad-free, with a world class customer experience. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

To watch the newest releases in Hollywood & Bollywood, the latest US TV shows, kids’ favorite toons and Amazon Originals, please visit www.PrimeVideo.com or download the Amazon Prime Video app today and sign-up for a Prime membership only at 999 annually or 129 monthly.