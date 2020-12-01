Gone are the times when people used to typecast actors for playing such roles: Kanika Mann on playing an old-aged role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Kanika Mann is presently slaying in the role of Choti Guddan in Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The show is witnessing an interesting plot right now where Kanika has donned several avatars.

The viewers saw how Guddan's character was shown dead post the show witnessed a leap and the makers introduced Guddan's daughter Choti Guddan.

The show's current track shows Kanika in four different looks and viewers are loving every bit of it. Kanika's one of the characters is shown aged in the serial.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kanika was asked if she was skeptical about her character aging on the show and if she was ready for it.

Kanika said, "I was not scared at all and didn't have any problem with it. People who knew me well know that I would never mind playing any kind of role. In fact, I wanted Guddan to be shown onscreen of the appropriate age according to her character."

The actress further added, "Gone are the times when actors get typecasted for the kind of characters they play onscreen."

Well, Kanika is leaving no stone unturned to make her characters look amazing and authentic onscreen.

