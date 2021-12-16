Good News: 3 accused robbers who stole actress Nikita Dutta’s mobile phone ARRESTED!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported that actress Nikita Dutta’s mobile phone got stolen. It was snatched from her.

(Also Read: BREAKING! Actress Charu Chauhan to FEATURE in Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy starrer Velle )

The actress filed a complaint regarding the same and now it seems that the thieves have been nabbed. The actress had revealed that she was out for a walk in Bandra on November 28 at around 7.45 pm, when two men, who were on a bike, snatched her phone.

An FIR was registered under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. The Senior Police Inspector of Bandra police station revealed that based on technical evidence and their network of informants, they traced the accused. The cops have now arrested the trio who was involved in the phone snatching case.

According to IE report, two men, who allegedly snatched the actress' iPhone in Bandra last month were arrested on Sunday (December 12). Another man, who bought the phone from the accused, has also been arrested. The police have recovered the phone and seized a stolen KTM bike, that was used in the crime. As per the report, "The accused, Mujib Mithaiwala, 21 was riding the bike while Saif Abdul Ansari, 26, snatched Dutta's phone. Rehbar Khan, 32, who bought the iPhone from the duo has also been arrested. Mithaiwala is said to be a habitual offender with 10 cases of rioting, theft, robbery, assault and molestation, among others, registered against him and came out on bail in November."

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Rocket Gang director Bosco Martis calls Nikita Dutta a "hard-working actress," here's why!)