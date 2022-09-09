Good News! Ace of Space season 2 winner Salman Zaidi all set to tie the knot with THIS celebrity make-up artist

Salman Zaidi, who shot to fame after winning a reality TV show Ace of Space season 2, is set to marry celebrity makeup artist Zeba Hassan on October 16 in an intimate wedding

MUMBAI: Salman Zaidi, who shot to fame with Ace of Space season 2, is set to walk the aisle with his girlfriend and celebrity makeup artist Zeba Hassan on October 16. They will have a traditional wedding that will be held in Hyderabad.

“The preparations are going well. It will be a low-key affair, with our families and close friends in attendance,” says the Ace of Space Season 2 winner, who got engaged to Hassan in February. He adds that it will be a “four-day celebration” with sangeet, reception and Nikah ceremonies.

Zeba Hassan is a celebrity make-up artist who has actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela as her clients.

Zaidi has known Hassan, 27, for a long time, however, it was only in the last three years that they “got very close”. “It’s a love wedding and it feels good to marry someone you’ve known this long,” Zaidi mentions. 

Zaidi was last seen in a dating reality show, Ex Or Next, that had his ex-girlfriend, actor Krissann Barretto. The reality contestant was also supposed to do another dating reality show Splitsvilla last year, but had to back out at the last moment.

Credit: Hindustan Times

