Good News! After Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii now Kasautii Zindagi Kay to have a re-run on StarPLus, Deets Inside

Recently, Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii made a comeback on StarPlus, where the serial is being telecasted again and the audience is excited to be able to watch its re-run.

Now, news is that Kasautii Zindagii Kay is also having a rerun on the channel and will be telecasted on StarPlus from this Tuesday, in the afternoons at 2:30 pm. StarPlus announced this on its Instagram.

Both the shows were classic shows and backed by Balaji Telefilms. The shows were successful among masses and now, we are sure the audience is excited over the re-run of Kasautii too. The show starred Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles and it was amongst the audience’s favorites.

