Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!

MUMBAI: 'Is it lock kar diya jaye?' Have we not all stated something along these lines when our query has been answered? Amitabh Bachchan's journey with Kaun Banega Crorepati has indeed been nothing short of extraordinary; the story started when he first appeared on the small screen as the quiz show's presenter in the early 2000s. When nine o'clock rolled around, we switched on our TVs to watch Big B's signature voice declare, "1 crore," while the audience responded to his queries.

23 years later, the 15th season of KBC has concluded. On the other side, viewers were confused by Amitabh Bachchan's emotional farewell remarks. Rumors circulated that Big B might depart from the popular show and would not be returning.

Next year, Amitabh Bachchan will return to KBC! Amitabh Bachchan's history on KBC is especially noteworthy because of the sincere bonds he creates with the competitors. He's evolved beyond being a host, from the tense Fastest Finger First to the moving hot seat scenes. Fans were therefore left wondering if Big B's time on KBC was coming to an end when his remarks went viral.

However, according to a person close to Bollywood's Shahenshah, "He gives a farewell speech every year, however, this year was different as it was full of emotion. It was the lines that he spoke that made the audience emotional and confused too. That being said, the fact remains that Big B will continue to do KBC. He should be back next year."

Last Monday, Amitabh Bachchan concluded Season 15 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The celebrity broke down in tears during the season-ending speech in the show's final episode, which many took to be a hint that he would be leaving the program.

According to Amitabh Bachchan in the video, “Deviyon aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to go and from tomorrow, things would not be the same, it's always difficult to say that from tomorrow, I will not be here)."

The actor began to cry and said, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri (For the last time I, Amitabh Bachchan is waving goodbye to all of you from this stage. Goodnight)."

The famous voice of Big B hit television screens when the first season of KBC debuted on Star TV on July 3, 2000. It was his first time hosting a television show, and the show quickly gained a reputation for having suspenseful questions, lifelines, and the possibility of winning one crore. Seasons passed, and KBC continued to change. Along with becoming a venue for large-scale money wins, the show also became a location where contestants' hopes and goals were fulfilled and were reassured by Big B's kindness.

Big B was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan as the presenter of Season 3 in 2007, although the show didn't quite take off with viewers. He returned the next year and remained the host.

