GOOD NEWS! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Anjum Fakih updates her fans about her health; here's what she said

Anjum Fakih's health gave up and yesterday, she had put up a story revealing that she was admitted to hospital.
MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra. 

The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

We have often seen how actors end up shooting for hectic work hours and it takes a toll on their health. 

The same goes with Anjum who seems to have fallen ill.

A few social media stories of several actors from Kundali Bhagya showed how Anjum was shooting even after she was not keeping well. 

The actress showed thorough professionalism to ensure that the shooting is not affected. 

However, it seemed that Anjum's health gave up and yesterday, she had put up a story revealing that she was admitted to hospital. 

Well, this news came as a huge worry for the diehard fans. 

But now, within a day, Anjum has given a health update to her fans and now they can have a sigh of relief. 

Take a look at Anjum's post:

The actress revealed in her post that she has been discharged from the hospital but she is still under medication. 

We are sure Anjum will soon be fine and get back in action once she is well. 

Here's wishing Anjum a speedy recovery!

Anjum is paired opposite Abhishek Kapur in Kundali Bhagya while she is seen opposite Aman Maheshwari in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.  

