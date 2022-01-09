Good News! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reconcile, call off divorce

Television actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen took to social media to announce that they have decided to keep their marriage

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 17:26
Good News! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reconcile, call off divorce

MUMBAI: After deciding to part ways by taking the legal route, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have now shared that they are keeping their marriage for good. In a long note, Charu and Rajeev shared that they have decided to stay together and give their marital life a chance. The couple has surprised fans by posting love-filled pictures as a family on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Charu Asopa on Rajeev Sen's recent Instagram post: That was an old picture and I was equally shocked and surprised as many others, I couldn't understand the reason behind him sharing that picture

They wrote, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won’t deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

Also Read: Surprising! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite with daughter Ziana, Scroll down to know more

They further added, “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev.”

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019 and within a year of marriage they were living separately.

Credit: ETimes

Television Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Divorce Call Off Ziana Sushmita Sen Mere Angne Mein Baal Veer Akbar Ka Baal Birbal Diya Aur Baati Hum TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 17:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Good News! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reconcile, call off divorce
MUMBAI: After deciding to part ways by taking the legal route, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have now shared that they are...
REVENGE DRAMA! Ram FURIOUS on Priya after learning Pihu's TRUTH in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.  We all know that a...
Pandya Store: Major Conflict! Suman scolds Rishita for not following the rules and regulations of the house, Rishita fights back
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16 to have a "Live Communication Room'; Details inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Colors' Bigg Boss has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whoa! New troubles to arise; Sai to misunderstand Virat and Pakhi’s relationship?
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Karishma is upset and feels neglected by Mohit, Mohit assists Pakhi with the family business
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
OMG! Anurag Kashyap takes a dig at Yash Raj Films for the Box Office failure of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera
Latest Video