Good News! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reconcile, call off divorce

MUMBAI: After deciding to part ways by taking the legal route, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have now shared that they are keeping their marriage for good. In a long note, Charu and Rajeev shared that they have decided to stay together and give their marital life a chance. The couple has surprised fans by posting love-filled pictures as a family on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

They wrote, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won’t deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

They further added, “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev.”

Charu and Rajeev got married in 2019 and within a year of marriage they were living separately.

