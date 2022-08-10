Good News! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma pregnant with baby No.2

MUMBAI: Mansi Sharma is a popular face in the Television world. She is well-known for her role as Harleen Kaur Gill in Colors' popular drama series Chhoti Sardarrni. Mansi had quit Choti Sardarni midway as she was expecting her first child. She then had a baby boy with hubby Yuvraj Hans and named him Hreedan.

Mansi is now expecting her second child and she has shared a series of stunning pictures of herself in a red bodycon dress flaunting her baby bump. She captioned the pictures, “BABY TWO is on the way Need Ur Blessings n Love Thank You Baba Ji For Everything #Mommy #Life #Blessed #Baby2Is OnTheWay #Happiness #ThankYouBabaJiForEverything”

Fans and well wishers poured in congratulatory messages for the beautiful actress. One wrote, “Only love and blessings “ another wrote, “Wooohoooooo....many many congratulations”

Actress Anita Raj wrote, “OMG .....SO SO SO HAPPY” while Priyanka Kandwal commented, “Congratulations @mansi_sharma6”

We wish Mansi and Yuvraj all the very best and good wishes for their second baby’s delivery!

