Good News for Drashti Dhami and Gurmeet Chaudhary's fans; Geet Hui Sabse Parayi to RETURN on Television

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the Television sets.

Cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman are back on DD while shows like Bigg Boss 13, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Superstar Singer and Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai have started to re-run on the Television screens.

Now, the latest update is that Gurmeet Chaudhary and Drashti Dhami starrer Geet Hui Sabse Parayi which earlier used to air on Star One will make a comeback on Television screens.

A source revealed, “The show had an amazing run on Television and fans still adore Gurmeet and Drashti’s chemistry. The show will soon make a comeback but on which channel is a surprise”.

For now, it is confirmed that the show will hit the Television screens.

