Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day

Ekta Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie by Balaji Telefilms Ek Villain Returns that features Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 18:46
Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Telly producer and director Ekta Kapoor, is all set to bring to audiences one of the most popular TV shows ‘Yeh Dil Mannge More’ , a show on patriotism. The high-octane drama meets romance show is all set to broadcast on Doordarshan this Independence Day.

Also Read: OMG! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora surfaces headlines due to her MMS video that goes viral

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, the show promises to touch a chord with every Indian and inspire them. The Balaji Telefilms show pays tribute to our brave warriors protecting borders and their families that make personal sacrifices all through their lives.

Ekta Kapoor takes us through another emotionally charged & layered piece of storytelling with ‘Yeh Dil Mannge More’ starring Akshay Mhatre and Twinkle Patel. They play a war-hardened special Major and an army doctor respectively, who eventually fall in love with each other but the secrets of their past come to haunt them.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Devashish Chandiramani opens up on bagging Sony TV's Appnapan, shares about his experience of working with Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur and much more

Talking about this unique concept Ekta Kapoor quips, “Unlike the conventional shows made on our national heroes, Yeh Dil Mannge More gets into deeper dynamics and will not just appeal to family audiences but with the youth as well since there are so many conflicting ideologies. And airing on Doordarshan means we will reach to even the most remote interiors, with this story.”

Balaji Telefilms’ Yeh Dil Mannge More will telecast on Doordarshan Monday to Friday, 8 to 8.30 pm, 15th August onwards.

Credit: Pinkvilla

TellyChakkar Television Ekta Kapoor Yeh Dil Mannge More Independence Day Doordarshan Balaji Telefilms Twinkle Patel Akshay Mhatr
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 18:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Sad! Banni marriage with Yuvan brings her embarrassment
MUMBAI:Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Emotional! Ram goes into flashback with Pihu’s new name for him
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day
MUMBAI: Telly producer and director Ekta Kapoor, is all set to bring to audiences one of the most popular TV shows ‘Yeh...
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the internet. There are assumptions that the...
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Kaamnaa's Chandni Sharma's sexy outfits will surely drop your jaws
MUMBAI:Chandni Sharma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actress is playing the lead role of Akanksha in...
Handsome Hunk! These pictures of heartthrob Karan Kundrra prove that he can easily be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Check out
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a TV superstar who enjoys a massive fan following. He is a heartthrob and is receiving...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
Latest Video