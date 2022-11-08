Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day

MUMBAI: Telly producer and director Ekta Kapoor, is all set to bring to audiences one of the most popular TV shows ‘Yeh Dil Mannge More’ , a show on patriotism. The high-octane drama meets romance show is all set to broadcast on Doordarshan this Independence Day.

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, the show promises to touch a chord with every Indian and inspire them. The Balaji Telefilms show pays tribute to our brave warriors protecting borders and their families that make personal sacrifices all through their lives.

Ekta Kapoor takes us through another emotionally charged & layered piece of storytelling with ‘Yeh Dil Mannge More’ starring Akshay Mhatre and Twinkle Patel. They play a war-hardened special Major and an army doctor respectively, who eventually fall in love with each other but the secrets of their past come to haunt them.

Talking about this unique concept Ekta Kapoor quips, “Unlike the conventional shows made on our national heroes, Yeh Dil Mannge More gets into deeper dynamics and will not just appeal to family audiences but with the youth as well since there are so many conflicting ideologies. And airing on Doordarshan means we will reach to even the most remote interiors, with this story.”

Balaji Telefilms’ Yeh Dil Mannge More will telecast on Doordarshan Monday to Friday, 8 to 8.30 pm, 15th August onwards.

Credit: Pinkvilla