Good News! 'Ghum Hai Kisikey...' makers coming up with new show; Rajiv Kumar and Delnaaz Irani to feature in the show

MUMBAI: Even though the new show is yet to finalise the leading couple for the show, the show has indeed roped in an array of seasoned artists for supporting roles.

There is a barrage of new shows coming in every other day, and the makers of massively successful shows - Choti Sardarni and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin would be hoping that the success of their shows replicates with their upcoming project.

The makers are currently working on a new daily soap titled Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaque Sey (KKIS). And even though the new show is yet to finalise the leading couple for the show, the show has indeed roped in an array of seasoned artists for supporting roles. The supporting cast will be featuring the likes of Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Kumar, Nishigandha Wad and Mehul Nisar, who will be playing important characters.

Apart from them, Yamini Singh and Sonia Sharma will also be playing prominent roles. Interestingly, Irani has earlier worked with Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, the makers of this new show in the Colors show, Choti Sardarni. Irani is usually known for her comedy roles, she will be seen in an altogether new avatar in the new show. Coming to Rajiv Kumar, the actor has been a seasoned performer as well and worked important roles in shows like Udann, Gathbandhan and Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna. The actor will be playing male lead's father, an aspiring singer.

It is also being said that actor Siddharth Bodke, who played Jagtap in GHKKPM is being considered for the male lead but things are yet to be finalised.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.