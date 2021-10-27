Good News: I am extremely happy that our ministers are connecting with the common man, says Sudha Chandran as Ministers respond on her video complaint about airport authorities asking her to remove her prosthetic leg

MUMBAI: Sudhaa Chandran, a popular Bollywood star and TV actress who is known for her villainous characters in the shows like Naagin, Kaahin Kissii Roz had encountered with some trouble at the airport.

Sudhaa Chandran, had complained about the airport authorities for asking her to remove her prosthetic leg for a security check-up, and is now feeling glad for CISF's immediate action over her complaint. The actress had shared a video on her Instagram, in which she had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

CISF official Twitter handles issued an apology to the actor. They tweeted, "We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers." Well, after her complaint, CISF quickly started looking into this matter with utmost urgency.

Sudhaa Chandran told ETimes TV, "I got a call from CISF officers saying that they are looking into this matter with utmost urgency. I am so happy that they are acting on it in less than 24 hours of me posting the video. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation, sent me a message with an apology and said that he will personally look into the matter so none of us will have an issue, going forward. I am extremely happy that our ministers are connecting with the common man. Also, I want to thank Mr Scindia, Mr Gopal Shetty, who is an MP, and all the CISF officials for taking immediate action about my concern."

She also added that CISF officers particularly called her and admitted that there is no such rule and there is nothing like insistence of opening of a prosthetics as it is only done under exceptional circumstances and she doesn't fall under that category.

