Good News! Jamai Raja fame Rajeshwari Datta to exchange wedding vows with Rohit Mehta of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

MUMBAI: Television actors Rajeshwari Datta and Rohit Mehta are all set to walk the hassle on July 18 in Mumbai after a courtship of 14 years. Interestingly, the duo had originally planned to get married in 2020, but COVID-19 played spoilsport then.

Rohit, who is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, says, “Our parents were supposed to meet in March 2020 to finalise the date for the wedding in the same year. Unfortunately, everything went for a toss and we had to suspend the plan due to the pandemic, and the restrictions implemented. Finally, we are getting married on July 18.”

Rajeshwari, who has been part of shows like Jamai Raja, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Vidrohi, adds, “Rohit’s parents wanted us to tie the knot in his hometown, Shimla. However, since we are busy with our respective shoots, we couldn’t afford to take a long leave. We decided not to postpone the wedding any further and hence, all the rituals will be performed in Mumbai.”

The couple met during a print shoot over a decade ago. A few months of friendship soon blossomed into love. Highlighting on their honeymoon plans, and Rajeshwari was quoted saying, “Rohit and I love mountains, greenery, and nature. So, we are planning to explore Himachal together.”

