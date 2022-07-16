Good News! Jamai Raja fame Rajeshwari Datta to exchange wedding vows with Rohit Mehta of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se

Television actors Rajeshwari Datta and Rohit Mehta are all set to exchange wedding vows on July 18 in Mumbai in a hush-hush wedding followed by wedding rituals

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 12:54
Rajeshwari-Rohit

MUMBAI: Television actors Rajeshwari Datta and Rohit Mehta are all set to walk the hassle on July 18 in Mumbai after a courtship of 14 years. Interestingly, the duo had originally planned to get married in 2020, but COVID-19 played spoilsport then.

Rohit, who is currently seen in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, says, “Our parents were supposed to meet in March 2020 to finalise the date for the wedding in the same year. Unfortunately, everything went for a toss and we had to suspend the plan due to the pandemic, and the restrictions implemented. Finally, we are getting married on July 18.”

Also Read: Rajeshwari Datta opens up on her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta

Rajeshwari, who has been part of shows like Jamai Raja, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Vidrohi, adds, “Rohit’s parents wanted us to tie the knot in his hometown, Shimla. However, since we are busy with our respective shoots, we couldn’t afford to take a long leave. We decided not to postpone the wedding any further and hence, all the rituals will be performed in Mumbai.”

Also Read: Rajeshwari Datta opens up on her role in Tujhse Hai Raabta

The couple met during a print shoot over a decade ago. A few months of friendship soon blossomed into love. Highlighting on their honeymoon plans, and Rajeshwari was quoted saying, “Rohit and I love mountains, greenery, and nature. So, we are planning to explore Himachal together.”

Credit: Etimes

TellyChakkar Television Rajeshwari Datta Rohit Mehta Jamai Raja Kabhi Kabhi ittefaq Se Wedding Blossoms Tujhse Hai Raabta Vidrohi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 12:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Wonderful! Kinjal and choti Anu share lovely bond
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Dhamaka! Banni to expose BIG conspiracy
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa fame Nisha Gupta to enter Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Channa Mereya
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings in the showbiz world. A lot of...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Hina Khan approached to be part of the show?
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Exclusive! Colours to come up with a new show titled “Start-Up Ka Baap” which will be similar on the lines of “Shark Tank”
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
karreena
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post
Latest Video