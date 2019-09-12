News

Good News: Karan Kundra starrer Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 starts ROLLING

TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Dil Hi  Toh Hai is one of the very popular shows. The show started its innings from Sony TV and after being abruptly shutting down from the channel, it started its run on ALTBalaji. The show received immense popularity among the audience on the web too. So much so that, seeing the response, the makers announced the third season of the show.

Ever since the announcement, the viewers are quite eager to catch the show.

Well, the wait will soon get over as the cast of the show has already started shooting for the third season.

The show stars Karan Kkundra, Yogita Bihani, Abhinav Kapoor, Paras Kalnawat, Palak Purswani and Sanaya Pithawala in pivot roles.

The cast shot for a mahurat shot last evening.

See Pics:

Are you excited for Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

