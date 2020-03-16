Good News! Meet the NEW Nattu Kaka in Asit Modi’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’

Asit Kumar Modi introduces new Nattu Kaka of Gada electronics in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the role which was once played by late Ghanshyam Nayak

Asit Modi

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to welcome a new Nattu Kaka. Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the part for many years, passed away last year due to cancer. While earlier the makers had said they do not want to replace him, they have now cast actor Kiran Bhatt to essay the part.

In a video shared on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s official YouTube page, producer and creator Asit Kumar Modi introduces Kiran Bhatt, the new Nattu Kaka

The video opens with Asit Modi entering Gada Electronics, the shop owned by Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), where Nattu Kaka works. As the audience gets to see glimpses of Ghanshyam at the shop via a few old clips, the producer says that even Nattu Kaka must be surely missing all the comedy that happens at Gada Electronics, and smiling at them from above. He then welcomes Kiran, who smiles at the camera, with his hands folded, as if requesting fans to accept him.

A lot of fans got emotional as they posted comments remembering the actor. A user wrote, “Ghanshyam Nayak is a legend and he moulded every character that he played into his own. Hope he is watching from the heavens. Nattu Kaka as a character is beyond emotions. Welcome to the new artist and hope he will be as good as Shri Ghanshyam was.”

Credit: The Indian Express 

