Good News! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to reunite for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming project? Here is what we know

Rajan Shahi recently spilled beans on collaborating with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai popular jodi Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi for an upcoming project

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 20:23
Good News! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to reunite for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming project? Here is what we know

MUMBAI: Television’s popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won several hearts as Naira and Kartik in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two celebs have stunning chemistry together and fans are eagerly waiting to watch them in some other project and surprisingly, Rajan Shahi, who is close to both Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, dropped a big hint about the same.

Also Read:

Ace Producer Rajan Shahi’s Thu Thu Thu has become a talking point on social media!

Recently, there were rumours that Shivangi Joshi is entering Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi in an interview clarified the same saying that the rumours are false. He also talked about wanting to work with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi again.

“Mohsin and Shivangi are two actors I would love to collaborate again with if the right project comes our way…search is still on”, the producer said. And the thought that he wants to work with them both again has not escaped his mind will make Shivin fans very happy.


 
Also Read:

Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupama and Yeh Rishta wins awards

Be it events or award shows or even Instagram lives and such, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's fans wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebs. They have a humongous fanbase and not just in India but across the globe.

Credit: BollywoodLife


 

TellyChakkar Television Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Rajan Shahi Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Balika Vadhu 2 Begusarai Khatron Ke Khiladi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 20:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Naagin 6: Is all not well between Tejasswi Prakash and Her co-stars Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu?
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of...
Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant? Twitterati has gone into a frenzy
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho - OMG! Vidhi to realise her feeling for Dev
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is up for interesting storylines and exciting twists and turns....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - OMG! Harini to Create Drama?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is coming up with intense drama and exciting twists.  Previously...
Good News! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to reunite for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming project? Here is what we know
MUMBAI: Television’s popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won several hearts as Naira and Kartik in Rajan Shahi'...
Audience Persepective: Are the Brahamstra Box Office Numbers FAKE? Twitterati shows Picture Proof of Empty Theaters
MUMBAI: Brahamstra is not just a film but a culmination of a decade of hard work by Ayan Mukherjee, the strive to do...
Recent Stories
Brahamstra
Audience Persepective: Are the Brahamstra Box Office Numbers FAKE? Twitterati shows Picture Proof of Empty Theaters
Latest Video