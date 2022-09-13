Good News! Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to reunite for Rajan Shahi’s upcoming project? Here is what we know

MUMBAI: Television’s popular jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan won several hearts as Naira and Kartik in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two celebs have stunning chemistry together and fans are eagerly waiting to watch them in some other project and surprisingly, Rajan Shahi, who is close to both Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, dropped a big hint about the same.

Recently, there were rumours that Shivangi Joshi is entering Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. Rajan Shahi in an interview clarified the same saying that the rumours are false. He also talked about wanting to work with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi again.

“Mohsin and Shivangi are two actors I would love to collaborate again with if the right project comes our way…search is still on”, the producer said. And the thought that he wants to work with them both again has not escaped his mind will make Shivin fans very happy.

Be it events or award shows or even Instagram lives and such, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's fans wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebs. They have a humongous fanbase and not just in India but across the globe.

