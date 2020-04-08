News

Good news! Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha pair Kunal-Aakanksha are coming back together

Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha couple Kunal Karan Kapoor and Aakanksha Singh all set to reunite and we are super excited.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
08 Apr 2020 01:05 PM

MUMBAI: Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha was one of the most popular shows of the small screen. Kunal Karan Kapoor and Aakanksha Singh's fresh pairing and their unusual love story made way to everyone's heart and the show won accolades.  

Kunal and Aakanksha's subtle romance was the major highlight of the show and their cute 'Nok-jok' always delighted everyone.  

It’s been many years since the show went off-air and we haven't seen this popular onscreen couple together.  

But now, fans will be delighted as Kunal and Aakanksha are all set to reunite. But there's a twist. If you are thinking that Kunal and Aakanksha are coming together for a show then you are wrong.  

The popular duo is coming together for an Instagram live chat session, especially for their fans. Yes, you read that right! 

Kunal himself revealed that he will be accompanied by Aakanksha. 

Well, we can't wait to see these two amazing actors together after such a long time.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Naa Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha Kunal Karan Kapoor Aakanksha Singh Colors tv Instagram TellyChakkar

