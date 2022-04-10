Good News! Pavitra Punia engaged to Eijaz Khan? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI : Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 14 and continue to be together, have apparently taken their relationship to the next level. Pavitra hinted at her being engaged with Eijaz in her Instagram story, where she is seen flaunting a huge diamond ring.

In the photo, Pavitra looks stunning in dewy makeup. She is all smiles while showing the pretty ring to her fans. With the photo, the actress wrote, "What???" Take a look.

"We have been planning since last year that we will do it this year and this year also we are planning it will be this year. Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives," Pavitra was quoted saying.

"Everyone is always asking us about our marriage but honestly, we are as good as married. When you have lived with someone for long, you stop looking at each other as boyfriend, girlfriend. But, when we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands," she added.

Talking about Eijaz and Pavitra's relationship, the two developed feelings for each other in the house of Bigg Boss. On the show, they not only shared romantic moments but also had terrible differences and fights.

Credit: ETimes



