Good News! Sasural Simar Ka fame Nikki Sharma returns to small screen with THIS show, details inside

Nikki Sharma became popular as Roshni Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and worked in Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan, Roop

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 20:15
Good News! Sasural Simar Ka fame Nikki Sharma returns to small screen with THIS show, details inside

MUMBAI: Nikki Sharma, who became popular as Roshni Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to return to the small screen Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s next.

Talking about her character, she was quoted saying as, “I am playing a Rajasthani girl in the show and currently taking diction classes for it. The story is based on punar janam and I believe in destiny and reincarnation. I think that’s the reason I am excited about it. The show is expected to go on floors in 10 days.”

Also Read:

AWW-DORABLE! Alice Kaushik has a really cute nickname for Kanwar Dhillon; DEETS INSIDE

However, the actress reveals that she was a bit apprehensive about being able to pull off the character. She shares, “I wasn’t ready to audition for the show because I wasn’t sure of getting the diction right. I told the makers that even my Hindi has an accent (laughs!). However, they were adamant and insisted that I gave the audition, which turned out fine. They told me that they would help me with the diction, as they felt that I fit the part.”

Also Read:

Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey: Oh NO! Gungun heartbroken with Armaan’s betrayal

What further piqued her interest in the project was the similarity with the character. She shares, “I connect a lot with the character. Our journey has been quite similar in many ways. I, too, have been raised by a single mother. Just like my character, I started working at a young age. In fact, I couldn’t complete my education because I had to support my mother, who has done a beautiful job at raising me single-handedly.”

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Sasural Simar Ka Nikki Sharma Sonali Amir Jaffar Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan Roop Dahleez
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 20:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Omg! Anupama’s Rakhi Dave to trouble Anupama again? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Currently, Anupama is in charge of our television screens. The programme is thriving and now holds the top spot...
Must Read! Raju Srivastava jokes about ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Death’; deets inside
MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He rose to limelight after his stint in ‘The...
Fun Alert! Meet the BADMAASH gang of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is loved by all for its storyline and interesting twists and turns. Also read-...
Raju Srivastav Health Update: Sigh of Relief! Raju Srivastav's blood pressure finally comes under control
MUMBAI: Finally, there's some good news about Raju Srivastav’s health update. As per media reports Raju Srivastava's...
Good News! Sasural Simar Ka fame Nikki Sharma returns to small screen with THIS show, details inside
MUMBAI: Nikki Sharma, who became popular as Roshni Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to return to the small...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Finally! Dev to resolve misunderstanding with Vidhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Ranveer Singh’s THIS gesture in a throwback video irks netizens who troll the actor mercilessly on social media
Pathetic! Ranveer Singh’s THIS gesture in a throwback video irks netizens who troll the actor mercilessly on social media
Latest Video