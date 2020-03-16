Good News! Sasural Simar Ka fame Nikki Sharma returns to small screen with THIS show, details inside

MUMBAI: Nikki Sharma, who became popular as Roshni Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, is all set to return to the small screen Sonali and Amir Jaffar’s next.

Talking about her character, she was quoted saying as, “I am playing a Rajasthani girl in the show and currently taking diction classes for it. The story is based on punar janam and I believe in destiny and reincarnation. I think that’s the reason I am excited about it. The show is expected to go on floors in 10 days.”

However, the actress reveals that she was a bit apprehensive about being able to pull off the character. She shares, “I wasn’t ready to audition for the show because I wasn’t sure of getting the diction right. I told the makers that even my Hindi has an accent (laughs!). However, they were adamant and insisted that I gave the audition, which turned out fine. They told me that they would help me with the diction, as they felt that I fit the part.”

What further piqued her interest in the project was the similarity with the character. She shares, “I connect a lot with the character. Our journey has been quite similar in many ways. I, too, have been raised by a single mother. Just like my character, I started working at a young age. In fact, I couldn’t complete my education because I had to support my mother, who has done a beautiful job at raising me single-handedly.”

Credit: ETimes