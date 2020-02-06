Good news for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill aka SidNaaz fans

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is gearing up for the finale and thus have become quite intense.

Recently, the contestants of the show were asked pointed and hard hitting questions by the media professionals. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was a bit affected by the same and was seen stressing over it. In the last episode, she was also disappointed with Sidharth Shukla and was seen mostly sitting alone.

Well, that was only for a day because SidNaaz will be back and how!

In the upcoming episodes, Shehnaaz will bounce back with her cute antics and will be seen irritating and annoying Sidharth which is surely going to entertain the viewers. Sidharth will very adorably ask her not to annoy him, but Shehnaaz being Shehnaaz will continue to do so.

