Good News! Star couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma to exchange wedding vows on November 30

MUMBAI: Star Plus's most popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma is all set to tie knot with fiance and co star Neil Bhatt on November 30 in an intimate ceremony to be held in Ujjain

Aishwarya was recently seen celebrating her bachelorette and posted photos of the same on social media.

The duo met on the sets of their show and instantly clicked. In fact, they did have their roka ceremony a few months after knowing each other and both of them have had only nice things to say about each other. And now, it is time for the two to make it official as they are all set to get married in Ujjain.

In addition, reports in The Times of India also suggest that they will later have a reception in Mumbai on December 2 for friends from the industry.

It was a few days ago that Aishwarya had shared an adorable photo from the sets on her social media as well and fans were left in awe of the two.

Meanwhile, their show continues to grab a lot of attention for the constant twists and turns as it holds onto the second spot for the longest time now. The show also features Ayesha Singh in the lead role along with Aishwarya and Neil.

