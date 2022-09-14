GOOD NEWS! Star Plus' Anupamaa to now air 7 days a week from THIS date

The ardent viewers enjoyed watching the show from Monday to Saturday till now. But now, the makers are all set to air Anupamaa 7 days a week instead of 6 days
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 17:38
TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Anupamaa is one such show on the small screen that has been quite popular ever since its launch. 

The show has constantly been on the top of TRP charts and refuses to leave the first position.

The makers are introducing so many interesting characters and several twists to the story that keeps the viewers intrigued. 

Well, the ardent viewers enjoyed watching the show from Monday to Saturday till now. 

But now, the makers are all set to air Anupamaa 7 days a week instead of 6 days. Yes, you heard it right!

Anupamaa will now air on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar 7 days a week at 10 PM from 2nd October onwards. Isn't that amazing?

How excited are you about it? Tell us in the comments. 

Anupamaa is bankrolled by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Production. 

The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Sagar Parekh, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Tassnim Nerurkar, Aashish Mehrotra, Gaurav Khanna among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

