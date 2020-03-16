Good News! Swaran Ghar’s Sangita Ghosh is a mother to seven-month-old baby, reveals premature baby, challenges and more

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar actress Sangita Ghosh is currently on a celebratory mode as she has turned a mother to a seven-month-old baby.

Reportedly, her daughter is named as Devi and on the other hand she has also performed a Puja for her at Jaipur.

While speaking to one of the leading entertainment news sites, Sangita told, “Devi was born prematurely on December 25 last year. It was an anxious time, as she had issues being a premature baby and was in the NICU for 15-odd days. It’s not that we hid the news, but we decided not to talk about it till we felt the time was right.”

When asked how she is enjoying motherhood she revealed, “Sometimes, it feels so surreal that I ask my husband to pinch me. Devi is a very happy child and a copy of my husband (entrepreneur Rajvi Shailender Singh). I recited the Gayatri Mantra when I held her for the first time… she opened her eyes and smiled. I can’t forget that moment. “

When asked about returning to work she said, “I was in two minds about taking up the show, but my husband supported me and told me that he was there for the baby. That kind of support and confidence was overwhelming.”

On the other hand when she was asked about her past instances, she avers, “I can’t explain how bad the experience was. I couldn’t believe it and kept wondering mere saath aise kaise ho gaya. Imagine losing a life that’s growing inside you. I needed that confidence and appreciation. So, I got busy with work. Then the pandemic happened and my husband brought up the topic of starting a family again. I was really scared, but he was keen. So, here we are. We didn’t tell anyone because I was worried and superstitious. We informed our mothers after six-to-seven months.”

She also added that, “Devi was with me in Chandigarh for a month. She gives me so much joy and I do miss her terribly when she is not with me. The graduation from a woman to a mother makes me feel complete and empowered. My tiny one has me wrapped around her little finger.”

