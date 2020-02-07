Good news for the FANS of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

MUMBAI: We all know how close and attached the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are!



Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel as Ishita and Raman, the show recently went off-air making way for it's spin off, Yeh Hai

Chahatein and ever since then the show is not only missed by the fans but even the actors miss the show terribly. Well, the show is over and

the actors too have moved on to pursue their professional endeavors. But looks like the friendship they found in each other is something

they will cherish for life.



The gang recently had a reunion where Krishna Mukherjee, who played the role of Aliya in the show, took to Instagram to share videos of

how she is having a blast and spending time with her co-stars over lunch. The video featured Aly Goni, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia

and many more...Post the lunch they even took time off for shopping and it seems the actors share a strong friendship.



Take a look at the videos below:





Way to go Team YHM!