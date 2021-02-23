Good news! Waseem Mushtaq and his wife welcome a baby boy

MUMBAI: It's time to pass your good wishes to television actor Waseem Mushtaq!

Waseem, who has been a part of shows like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Bhagyavidhaata, and Mere Angne Mein and was most recently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has become a father to a baby boy.

Waseem, who is happily married to Ayesha Mushtaq, welcomed fatherhood in the year 2013 by being blessed with a son named Rayan. Now, the actor is on cloud nine as he has once again been blessed with a boy, whom he has named Mikhail.

He shared the good news on his Instagram profile by posting a cute picture of the new-born. Kishwer Merchantt, Zain Imam, Nilu Kohli, Adaa Khan, Abhishek Malik, Krishna Mukherjee, and others have passed on their good wishes to Waseem and his wife.

Congratulations to the couple!

