Good news! Waseem Mushtaq and his wife welcome a baby boy

23 Feb 2021 12:50 PM
MUMBAI: It's time to pass your good wishes to television actor Waseem Mushtaq!

Waseem, who has been a part of shows like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Bhagyavidhaata, and Mere Angne Mein and was most recently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has become a father to a baby boy.

Waseem, who is happily married to Ayesha Mushtaq, welcomed fatherhood in the year 2013 by being blessed with a son named Rayan. Now, the actor is on cloud nine as he has once again been blessed with a boy, whom he has named Mikhail.

He shared the good news on his Instagram profile by posting a cute picture of the new-born. Kishwer Merchantt, Zain Imam, Nilu Kohli, Adaa Khan, Abhishek Malik, Krishna Mukherjee, and others have passed on their good wishes to Waseem and his wife.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to the couple!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

