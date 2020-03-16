Good News! Yuvika Chaudhary becomes mom, welcomes home a new member

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula became parents to a new puppy. The new member will surely bring back the joy in their household. Yuvika shared a series of pictures of the cute puppy and asked fans to suggest a name for the little one. She wrote, “Welcome home little one. Any suggestions for the name ?”

The little canine is already being pampered with new toys and bed in the adorable pictures as he poses in the pictures. Prince and Yuvika met during Bigg Boss season 9 as contestants and fell in love. Their family now only grows bigger.

Fans took to comments to congratulate the actress and drop their name suggestions.

One fan vanshikabansal_24 suggested ‘Whiskyy’. ‘Jenny’, ‘Yoda’, ‘Shizu’ were few of the names suggested.

The couple had lost their dog, Buddy to a cardiac arrest earlier this month while Prince was away shooting for Lock Upp. The actress was very sad after the loss of her best friend.

Yuvika first informed her fans of Buddy’s death by sharing a video, she captioned, “U left us too soon buddy, I can’t sink in RIP thank you for coming in your life Om Shanti.” In another post, Yuvika shared a photo frame of her pet dog, flowers, and an earthen lamp lying in front of it. She only wrote, “#buddy #omshanti RIP”

Credit: ETimes