Good News! Yuvika Chaudhary becomes mom, welcomes home a new member

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met in Bigg Boss 9 and soon tied the knot
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 10:56
Good News! Yuvika Chaudhary becomes mom, welcomes home a new member

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula became parents to a new puppy. The new member will surely bring back the joy in their household. Yuvika shared a series of pictures of the cute puppy and asked fans to suggest a name for the little one. She wrote, “Welcome home little one. Any suggestions for the name ?”

Also Read: Shocking! Azma Fallah reveals that Prince Narula has blocked her on social media

The little canine is already being pampered with new toys and bed in the adorable pictures as he poses in the pictures. Prince and Yuvika met during Bigg Boss season 9 as contestants and fell in love. Their family now only grows bigger.

Fans took to comments to congratulate the actress and drop their name suggestions.

One fan vanshikabansal_24 suggested ‘Whiskyy’. ‘Jenny’, ‘Yoda’, ‘Shizu’ were few of the names suggested.

Also Read: Scandalous! The time when Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula engaged in a verbal brawl

The couple had lost their dog, Buddy to a cardiac arrest earlier this month while Prince was away shooting for Lock Upp. The actress was very sad after the loss of her best friend.

Yuvika first informed her fans of Buddy’s death by sharing a video, she captioned, “U left us too soon buddy, I can’t sink in RIP thank you for coming in your life Om Shanti.” In another post, Yuvika shared a photo frame of her pet dog, flowers, and an earthen lamp lying in front of it. She only wrote, “#buddy #omshanti RIP”

Credit: ETimes

Television Yuvika Chaudhary Prince Narula Bigg Boss Om Shanti Om Naughty @40 SP Chauhan Toh Baat Pakki The Power TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 10:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sab Satrangi: OMG! Shweta runs away from Daddy and shooters, Has a plan to deal with them
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: High Drama! Param goes back to the room, finds Monami there
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers ever since. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Shaalien Malhotra opens up on what INTERESTS him the most apart from acting, shares about his alternate career plans and much more
MUMBAI : TV's handsome hunk Shaalien Malhotra is currently ruling everyone's heart with his stint in Sony SAB's popular...
Omg! Check out what's common between Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani and Sharad Kelkar and Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
MUMBAI: Movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is winning the hearts of the fans all over. The movie is getting some amazing response...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
Must Read! Kartik Aaryan sets a new record at the box office leaving Alia Bhatt behind, Read More
Latest Video