GOOF UP ALERT: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin FORGETS to remove a TAG from her outfit

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update form the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about various celebrities, their personal lives, gossip related to them and much more.

Bigg Boss 14’s most talked about contestant Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying all the attention and limelight. (Read here: Bigg Boss 14: WHAT! Rahul Vaidya becomes Rakhi Sawant's drunk lover? Ali Goni and Rubina Dilaik left in splits)

Jasmin’s eviction came across as a shock for the entire nation including the host of the show Salman Khan. Well, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress entered the house in the ‘connections’ week’ to support her boyfriend Aly Goni. She had an impressive stay in the house.

Recently, Jasmin faced the paparazzi and politely posed for them. However, being her goofy self, she forgot to remove the tag from her outfit.

Yes, you heard it right.

As she moved ahead waving a good bye to the papps, a tag from the clothing brand was spotted hanging from her outfit.

Have a look at the video:

Well, all we can say is, ‘Bade Bade shehron mey, aise chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai’.

Show some love for Jasmin in the comment section below.

Whom are you rooting for this season? Comment below and let us know.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Here’s why Rakhi Sawant deserves to win the show )