This is Google's most searched song Of 2019

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: When a video of Ranu Mondal singing on a West Bengal railway station had gone viral early this year, no one imagined that she would become so famous that she would soon be recording a song with Himesh Reshammiya.

The singer gave her a break in a film and she bagged the golden opportunity of recording a song named ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ for his upcoming film, Happy, Hardy and Heer. The song was later dropped on the social platforms too.

But do you know this song has become the most searched song of the year on Google? Yes, you heard that right! Teri Meri Kahani has become an instant hit by breaking several records on the Internet.

We wish Ranu and Himesh more success!

