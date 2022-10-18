Gorgeous! Kundali Bhagya star Preeta aka Shraddha Aarya is in No Mood to end the Festivities, Are you?

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Kundali Bhagya which stars Shraddha Aarya and Shakti Arora in the leads. Manit Joura plays the role of Rishabh.

Karwa Chauth is over and now Diwali is just around the corner. The festivities are going on and Shraddha Aarya too seems to be in a festive mood as she flaunts her gorgeous saree, being festive ready.

Check it out!

Shraddha captioned the post as, “Not getting out of the festive mode anytime soon

#Saree Season is here!”

Shraddha looked beautiful in the saree and we are sure it made your hearts want to step out and finish up all your Diwali shopping!

Meanwhile in Kundali Bhagya, the Karwa Chauth track is going on and Arjun is not happy with Rishabh and Preeta together. Rishabh wants Preeta to enjoy the festival and not think about the deal, Arjun discusses the incident about the Karwa Chauth with Anjali.

