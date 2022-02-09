Gorgeous! Nia Sharma shines bright in a white lehenga on her brother’s wedding

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma is among the most fashionable stars of the television industry, and often makes headlines for her stylish looks. It was Nia Sharma’s brother’s wedding recently and she had shared pictures from the ceremony. She had worn a beautiful white lehenga with red lipstick, which accentuated her look.

Also Read: Kamaal Hai! Nia Sharma credited Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif for her dance moves in ‘Phoonk Le

In the recent post shared by Naagin 4 actress, she is seen having a great time with her family. She was also seen taking part in the wedding customs. She has sported a white lehenga with a full netted top and white skirt. She had paired the look with red lipstick and red heels. She captioned the post as, “And Like that, ‘TWO PEOPLE IN LOVE FOUND A WAY TO MAKE IT WORK’ Nazar na lage @vinayyshrma #Mahak&Vinay #bhaikishaadi”.

Also Read: Wow! Take a peek inside Nia Sharma’s brand new amazing house

Nia Sharma has earlier come to the limelight for her special diet for her music video. She revealed about surviving on Quinoa and little food to achieve a flat belly. Nia said, “I just didn’t diet, I would like to tell you, I had stopped eating to look fit for the song. It's my working style, if I take up something challenging, I go all out. I wanted to look fit and do full justice to the song and the outfit they had given me where I’d to flaunt my flat belly.”

Credit: Pinkvilla