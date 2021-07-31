GOSSIP! Aly Goni wishes to see Salman Khan as a host on Bigg Boss OTT

MUMBAI: Aly Goni thinks Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss OTT will be fun, after taking a pause he later says apne ko Salman Khan hi chahiye. Salman Khan has set a different level of benchmark for the show, people are used to watching him on the TV screen.

Aly Goni was recently spotted and captured by the paparazzi in Mumbai city. When someone asked him about Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss OTT, the actor quickly responded that even though it will be fun, he wants Salman Khan as host.

Bigg Boss OTT is all ready to premiere on Voot Select now. The controversial reality show will launch on the OTT platform ahead of its television premiere. It will be hosted by Bollywood fame Karan Johar. Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni recently reacted on the same. In a conversation with the paparazzi in Mumbai, the actor expressed his joy and excitement over Karan hosting BB OTT, however, he said that he just wants Salman Khan back.

Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT release, some pictures from the sets have caught fire on the internet. The photos are of the reality TV show were leaked on the Internet. When someone tells him that Karan is hosting BB OTT, the actor mentions, "Kya baat hai, maza aega (wow, it will be fun)." He quickly adds while sitting in his car, "Bhai apne ko to Salman Khan hi chahiye (I only want Salman Khan though)." Aly also mentions his new music video with Jasmin Bhasin titled 2 Phone which is to be released on July 29.



Voot recently disclosed a big announcement that says that Karan Johar will be the host of Bigg Boss OTT. Speaking about hosting the show, Karan Johar said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it."



Bigg Boss fan following will get to watch all the major drama and action 24*7 live from the house. Though the season is now the craze and excitement is the same. Apart from this, the BB fans will be treated to the one-hour long episode on Voot platform. Viewers will also get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive edition. Nothing can be missed by the viewers. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors TV with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss. This season will be amazing with new faces playing the game. Two of the names that are in talks with the makers of BB are Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, as the theme of this year's Bigg Boss is Stay Connected.

The whole Bigg Boss fan club and also others are super excited to see the show

Have a look:

Credits- India Today

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned TellyChakkar