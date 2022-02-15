Gossip! Are Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda dating each other?

MUMBAI: Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Jigyasa Singh and Meherzan Mazda are grabbing a lot of attention for their latest pictures on social media.

Apparently, the two actors who played brother and sister in the show are dating each other. And Kamya Panjabi’s latest Valentine’s Day post has indirectly said it all. Her Instagram post has indirectly confirmed that Jigyasa and Meherzan are a couple.

ALSO READ: Latest Update! ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki 2’ fame Jigyasa Singh quits the show leaving her fans embarrassed

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kamya Panjabi shared a series of pictures from her double date night with husband Shalabh Dang, Jigyasa and Meherzan. She captioned the post with multiple hashtags that revealed that all of them went on a ‘dinner date’. While the pictures are unmissable, it is also the chemistry between Meherzan and Jigyasa that caught everyone’s attention. Standing close to, hugging, looking into each others’ eyes and posing for the pictures, they look adorable together. Kamya Panjabi shared another cute video featuring Meherzan and Jigyasa on her Instagram story. The video has them seated at the dinner table with a palatable fruit cake kept in front. A tag on the cake reads ‘Be Mine’.

For the uninitiated, Kamya and Jigyasa share a good friendship with each other. They are often seen spending quality time together. Some time back, they posted another set of pictures with Meherzan too. Jigyasa and Meherzaan’s closeness grabbed eyeballs earlier too.

Let’s take a look at the latest pictures.

What do you think of Jigyasa and Meherzaan’s bonding? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS: Kamya Punjabi and Shalab Dang ring in their 2nd MARRIAGE ANNIVERSARY!

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA