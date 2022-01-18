Gossip! Is Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgl playing the lead role in Naagin 6?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor had recently announced a big detail about the upcoming season of Naagin on Bigg Boss 15. She announced that the sixth season of Naagin will have two naagins. She stated that while the casting of one has already been done, the search for another Naagin is still on.

She teased the fans and audience by saying that the actor’s name of one of the naagins starts with the alphabet ‘M’. She went to reveal that the show would hit the TV screens from 30th January 2022. Post the hint, there have been names of actress Mahima makhwana and Mahek Chhahal that have crossed many minds.

Now, we’ve exclusively learned that the makers are apparently considering Bigg Boss 15 fame Ieshaan Sehgal to play the lead role in the show.

The sources maintained that the contract has not been signed yet, however, the talks have apparently reached the advanced stage and things might work out between the makers and the actor.

Recently, there were rumours that Bigg Boss 15’s popular contestant Tejasswi Prakash has also gotten the offer to play the lead role of Naagin in the show. However, later, Ektaa Kapoor cleared the air stating that no one has been approached yet for the part.

It will be interesting to see if Sehgal would crack the project.

Credit: As per India Forums



