GOSSIP! Bigg Boss 15 fame Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal FINALLY reveal they are dating, the latter also opens up on his MARRIAGE PLANS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 that hit the small screens a few months ago is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The makers have chosen some of the most well-known faces from the television industry who are upping their game as the weeks are passing by.

The viewers have witnessed several co-contestants romancing each other in the Bigg Boss house.

The season 15 saw Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal who fell for each other and were inseparable.

While the duo's romance was loved by some viewers, they also drew a lot of flak for faking it just to grab attention.

And now, as the duo is evicted from the house, both Miesha and Ieshaan get candid about their relationship.

We came across a video where Miesha and Ieshaan reveal if they are dating or not.

Miesha went on to say that they are together and in love.

Furthermore, when Ieshaan was asked if he is willing to marry Miesha someday in future to which he said that I love her and want to be with her. If it is destined, we will definitely be together forever and also get married.

Well, the duo has finally spoken about their relationship so openly and we are sure that the diehard fans must be thrilled to hear this.

