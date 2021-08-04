GOSSIP! Did Shraddha Arya play cupid for Heena Parmar and Shashank Vyas? The actress answers

MUMBAI: Celebrities are always under the scanner for everything they do. Be it related to their personal life or professional life, people never leave a chance to judge them for it.

We have often seen how celebrities are linked up with their co-stars and other actors from the industry.

While some rumours turn out to be true, some fade out with time.

Actors have now become quite pro handling such rumours and sometimes, they just laugh it out rather than reacting to it and justifying themselves.

Well, one such rumoured couple is actors Heena Parmar and Shashank Vyas who are currently grabbing attention in the small town.

There are several rumours about the duo dating and Shraddha Arya who is Heena's best friend has played the cupid.

Given the fact that Heena and Shashank are very much single and the most eligible bachelors of the small town, these rumours started doing the rounds.

Well, before we jump to conclusions, TellyChakkar got in touch with Heena and asked about her the same.

When asked Heena about her reaction to these rumours, she couldn't stop herself from laughing.

She said, ''OMG! I didn't see this coming. I want to know who is spreading these rumours. I don't know what to say. I have known Shashank for a very long time.''

Heena further said, ''It's been more than 3 years, we haven't met. We both are in the same group of friends. We don't really meet and we haven't met alone. I don't even remember our last meeting together with our friend circle.''

She continued, ''We have a group of friends where Shraddha Arya, Palak, Neha and Adhvik are also there. We used to meet during festivals or once in a while for a dinner outing.''

Heena says she found it funny how it can be possible for people to think about them like this.

The actress says she has not posted any pictures with Shashank on her social media nor they were recently spotted together which makes it a bit weird on the ongoing rumours that are spread.

Well, not that Heena has clarified about the same from her side, it definitely puts all the rumours to rest.

