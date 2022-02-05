Gossip! Fans eager to see Ram-Priya’s HUG scene from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : The current track of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ features a major accident of Priya. RaYa fans had been waiting for Ram's confession to Priya. And they finally got it a couple of days ago. And now, there's a picture of RaYa hugging each other which is going viral. And RaYa shippers want to see it happen in tonight's episode itself.

Coming back to the accident scene, it happened when Priya overheard Mahendra Sood's conversation about organising Ram's accident. She followed Mahendra in the auto and saw that Mr Sood is going to collide with Ram. She stops it by coming between the two cars. However, in turn, Priya gets into an accident herself.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Ram refusing to leave Priya's side. His friends try to get him out of the hospital room but he wants to be with his wife. Priya will open her eyes and talk to Ram as well. And maybe, we will get a RaYa hug then.

Elsewhere, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika will be furious seeing Ram being concerned about Priya. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram promising to take care of Priya and give her all the respect and the love that she deserves as his wife. He also wants to confess his feelings for her.

Credit: BollywoodLife