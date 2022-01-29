Gossip! Fans troll makers the makers of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Metaverse for replacing Dilip Joshi

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Asit Modi’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ recently claimed on Instagram that he might be replaced by content creator Saurabh Ghadge.

The Hindi serial is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta and it is currently the longest-running comedy show in India, it also holds the Guinness World Record for the same. Apart from Joshi, the show also features, Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and many more artists.

Saurabh Ghadge is a digital creator and YouTuber who is known for making funny videos for entertainment purposes. One of his characters resembles Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and recently an Instagram page called The Sensible Times speculated that Saurabh might replace the actor as makers are planning to launch their own metaverse, Mehtaverse.

The Instagram page wrote, “TMKOC makers to launch their own metaverse: MEHTAVERSE, plans to cast Saurabh Ghadge as Jethalal for realistic purpose.”

Soon after the news reached the YouTuber, he declined such rumours and responded to the story writing, “vhai masti majak tha yaar.”

On the other hand, reacting to the news, a netizen wrote, “Aisa Hogaya Toh Abhi Jitna Down Fall Chal Raha Hai Uska 10× Downfall Dekhne Ko Milega,” another wrote, “nonsense boldo sir ek baar.” While others just couldn’t believe and laughed at the speculations.

