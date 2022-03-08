GOSSIP! Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Kamna Pathak is dating actor Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

As per our sources, actress Kamna Pathak is in a relationship with actor Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale.

Well, we aren't aware since how long the duo is seeing each other.

However, this calls for a new couple in town and we think they look cute together.

Kamna is known for her performance in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She is seen opposite Yogesh Tripathi in the show.

Sandeep is known for his performances in Special 26, Baby, Talvar and Unmatta among others.

In a series of both Kamna and Sandeep's social media posts, both have dropped beautiful comments on the pictures but they have kept it subtle.

Well, we are waiting for the day the couple makes their relationship official.

