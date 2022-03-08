GOSSIP! Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Kamna Pathak is dating actor Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale?

In a series of both Kamna and Sandeep's social media posts, both have dropped beautiful comments on the pictures but they have kept it subtle. 

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how celebrities are often linked up with their co-stars, actors and also someone from outside the industry.

While some celebs are quite vocal about their relationship status, some keep it under wraps.

Tellychakkar is here to give you another update of a new relationship brewing between actors in the Telly world.

As per our sources, actress Kamna Pathak is in a relationship with actor Sandeep Shridhar Dhabale.

Well, we aren't aware since how long the duo is seeing each other.

However, this calls for a new couple in town and we think they look cute together.

Kamna is known for her performance in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She is seen opposite Yogesh Tripathi in the show.

Sandeep is known for his performances in Special 26, Baby, Talvar and Unmatta among others.

Well, we are waiting for the day the couple makes their relationship official.

What do you think about this new couple in town? Tell us in the comments.

Kamna Pathak happu ki ultanpaltan &TV sandeep shridhar dhabale Special 26 Baby Talvar Unmatta
