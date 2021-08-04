GOSSIP! Has Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra decided to give a SECOND CHANCE to their marriage?

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was recently in news owing to the ongoing dispute between her and her estranged husband Karan Mehra. The couple hit a rough patch in their marriage and is currently fighting a legal battle for divorce and their son Kavish’s custody.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra’s marriage has been in the limelight ever since their domestic dispute came out in public and became a controversy in a matter of few hours.

Amid the flames of separation, the duo seems to have given a chance to each other and their marriage. They were recently, spotted together at a renowned production house.

Well, it would be indeed a great decision if they reconsider their relationship for their son Kavish's future. The duo has been a popular name in the industry with some blockbuster shows under their repertoire.

