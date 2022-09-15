GOSSIP! Love is in the air between two co-actors of Sony SAB's popular show

If sources are to be believed, love is brewing between these two co-stars of a popular show. Both the actors are playing prominent roles in Sony SAB's popular show. 

Well, actors often gain a lot of attention for their personal as well as professional lives. 

There are several times when actors are linked with their co-stars which grabs a lot of attention.

We have an interesting update to share about the same. 

Well, if sources are to be believed, love is brewing between these two co-stars of a popular show. 

Both the actors are playing prominent roles in the show.

However, it's not much time since these actors have started working together but things are really spicing up between them. 

The sources further say that the actress is trying to get too cosy with her co-star and everything is happening quite publicly. 

People on the set are also well-aware that something is brewing between them. 

However, they haven't gone on records to talk about it. 

Well, these new love birds in ton are definitely making the most of it as they shoot together and we hope to see them making it official soon. 

Any guesses who are we talking about? Drop your views in the comments section. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:12

