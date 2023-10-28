Gossip: Manisha Rani approaches Aashika Bhatia with a MARRIAGE PROPOSAL for her brother?

MUMBAI :Manisha Rani is all over the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

These days she is in demand for a lot of projects but she is taking her time to choose which one she should choose. The social media influencer and dancer managed to impress everyone with her stint in the popular reality show which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Manisha enjoys a whopping 8 million followers on social media and her fanbase is only increasing with time. She has become everyone's favourite.

Manisha took to social media to share video of her old house and her new luxurious home. She mentioned how she has made such good memories in her old house and now, after her stint in Bigg Boss, it is time to move on.

Now, she is back with her new vlog wherein Manisha invited her good friend Aashika Bhatia to her house. Aashika was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She mentioned in her vlog that her younger brother Rohit is a big fan of her after he met her and questioned her fans if she should make Aashika her bhabhi?

